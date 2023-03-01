His life was changed forever by a wrong diagnosis. There was no tumor. Today Anna Leonori moves thanks to prostheses

A story that of Anna Leonoria mother from Terni, difficult to read and difficult to tell.

She was forced to go through an ordeal, which began in 2014 due to a wrong diagnosis. Today Anna Leonori is fighting to get a compensation by the hospitals that treated her and stressed that she is not doing it just for a matter of justice. He’s doing it to get one decent life.

Her prosthesis they are very expensive and are only covered by a two-year warranty. They deteriorate faster than you can imagine and his fear is to go back to a wheelchair.

The Santa Maria di Terni hospital, the Regina Elena hospital in Rome and the Ausl Romagna are the three health facilities accused of what happened to her.

It all started begins in 2014when Anna Leonori was diagnosed with malignant tumor. According to the doctors, she needed invasive surgery. So she was operated on for the removal of the uterus and ovaries, 40 lymph nodes and the bladder. The latter has been replaced with an orthotopic one. Then, after the exams, the shocking news. There was no tumor.

Since that intervention have followed others hospitalizations and infections. Then, in 2017 she was struck by one acute generalized peritonitis caused by perforation of the new bladder. She ended up in a coma for a month and a half and eventually the doctors were forced to amputate her legs and arms.

Anna Leonori’s life changed forever

This mother from Terni had to learn to move again, first with the help of a wheelchair and then thanks to some expensive prosthetics, which she was able to afford with the help of fundraisers from private and voluntary associations. But these prosthetics don’t last forever and when the time comes, if she can’t afford them, she will be forced back into a wheelchair.

The need to have compensation for what I have suffered is not a whim. I was forced to relive my ordeal, I underwent a visit in front of 15 experts, to get justice for the damages I suffered. The expert reports will end in June, I don’t know how it will end, but they won’t get rid of me in any way. I’m ready to go to trial.

This woman also found support in the sports champion Bebe Vio, who advised her on special prostheses. His story shocked so many people. A life drastically changed because of a wrong diagnosis.