A family says goodbye to a person who died from covid-19 at a funeral in the Mezquitán pantheon in Guadalajara, Jalisco state (Mexico) this Monday. Francisco Guasco / EFE

A couple of weeks ago, Dr. Laurie Ann Ximénez-Fyvie published her book Irreparable damage. The criminal management of the pandemic in Mexico. Various criticisms immediately arose. I do not remember that in the recent past a process of so much revulsion against a person and his text has been articulated. As is normal in similar cases, the first thing that was done was to try to disqualify the author. For this, it was said that he only had a degree in dentistry and that his was gingivitis, cavities and the evils associated with his professional work. When to refute so poor …