A mirror fell on a visitor to a beauty salon in the center of Moscow

A mirror fell on one of the visitors in a Moscow beauty salon, reports RIA News with reference to the press service of the city prosecutor’s office.

The incident occurred in an establishment on Gvozdeva Street. According to the department, the woman was taken to the hospital. It is clarified that an investigation into this fact is being carried out, the situation is under the control of the Tagansk Interdistrict Prosecutor’s Office.

Earlier, a minor Russian woman was beaten in the capital’s Topchik beauty salon for trying to use a discount coupon when paying for services. A sixteen-year-old girl and her mother were pulled down the stairs by two adult men. Footage of the conflict was later published. The Ministry of Internal Affairs began an investigation into the fact.