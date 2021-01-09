Miracle. Fact that cannot be explained by natural laws and is attributed to supernatural intervention of divine origin. There is no better word to elucidate the traumatic experience that the Öncü brothers have lived this Friday when they traveled to the private Kenan Sofuoglu circuit to continue their preparation before packing their bags and starting the preseason for the Moto3 and Supersport World Championship.

A trucker has lost control of his vehicle for reasons still unknown and has invaded the opposite direction, slamming violently against the front of the van by Can and Deniz, which has been totally destroyed.

Both drivers were quickly treated by the Turkish emergency services and transferred to the nearest hospital, where they were discharged hours later, although the one from Kawasaki Puccetti Racing will have to follow a antibiotic treatment for the next two weeks to heal the diagnosed injuries on his right arm.

A miracle saves the lives of the Öncü twins in Turkey

@ toprak_tr54



“Kenan called me immediately after the accident and a few hours later I spoke to Can and saw him through a video call. It was a true miracle. Our pilot is calm, but obviously still shocked by what happened. I managed to get a smile out of him by telling him that today is as if he had won a World Cup, and that from April we will try to win another one. It was really surprising that no one was hurt. The van was totally destroyed on impact. A bad episode that, however, will fortunately be resolved with a few weeks of convalescence “, says Manuel Puccetti, director of the Italian team.

Can Öncü won in Valencia 2018 with 15 years, 3 months and 20 days

The youngest of the twins, although larger in size than his brother Deniz, became the GP of the Valencian Community 2018 in the Youngest winner in the history of a Grand Prix in the Motorcycle World Championship. Invited by Red Bull KTM Ajo after winning the edition of the Red Bull Rookies Cup, Can Öncü saw the checkered flag before anyone else in Cheste with nothing more than 15 years, 3 months and 20 days, unseating in this list of precocity Scott Redding, who won the 2008 British Grand Prix at 15 years, 5 months and 18 days.

Of course, Öncü’s milestone was about to end in tragedy, because a huge scare was about to take him out of his KTM ears on the last lap: “I’ve seen them every lap, and I was just thinking why They were saying this, I thought someone was going to happen to me, because I saw on the screens as if someone was going to get me. I kept my concentration without slowing down and in the end I was able to win. “