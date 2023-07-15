Doctors manage to unite the head of a ‘decapitated’ child after serious accident while he was on board his bicycle.

suleiman hassana child Palestinian from the West Bank 12 years was on board his bicycle when it was hit by a car.

This accident caused a bilateral atlanto-occipital joint dislocationknown as a internal beheading or orthopedic.

The child was transferred to Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem, Israelwhere they performed the surgery at the beginning of June and was discharged a few days ago.

“We fight for the life of the child”, commented Dr. Ohad Einav, an orthopedic specialist in trauma surgery for spinal injuries according to The Times of Israel.

Together with Dr. Ziv Asa, Einav said that it was a procedure that took several hours: “Our ability to save the child was thanks to our knowledge and the most innovative technology in the operating room”.

Until a few days ago, Suleiman Hassan was discharged with a cervical splint and under constant and careful monitoring.

“The fact that such a child have no neurological deficits or sensory or motor dysfunction, and is functioning normally and walking without help after such a long process, it is not a small thing”, Einav highlighted.

The injury Suleiman suffered is very rare, according to the media RTOf 2,006 patients treated for spinal cord injuries at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia between 1983 and 2003, only 16 suffered occipital joint dislocation.

In addition, of those who suffer this type of injury, around 55 percent of people do not survive the initial injurythat is, they do not even reach the operating room.