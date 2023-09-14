A miracle, says the mother of Colombian Ander Jafeth Salas, was her son’s reaction when she was finally able to reach the clinic in Mexico, where the young man is recovering after having received a beating and ending up in a coma.

Salas was attacked on September 6, when he played a soccer game. After scoring a goal against his rivals, and celebrating it, they attacked him violently, as documented in a video shared on networks.

After the beating, the young man from La Guajira ended up in a coma. The events occurred in the Texcoco region, in Mexico.

The Colombian’s mother, Jackeline Salas, spoke with the program ‘Sin cart’, Channel 1and recounted how she flew to that country and how her son reacted when she arrived at the clinic.

On the one hand, he assured that, after an anonymous call and a confirmation message, He was able to buy a plane ticket to Mexico, despite not having a single peso to obtain it.

I arrived at 12:00 at night. The nurses and doctor on duty told me to wait. My heart was beating, wanting to see my son

“It allowed me and gave me the opportunity to be here in Mexico, close to my son. I still don’t know who, but wherever he is, I know that God is going to help him more every day,” he said about the anonymous person who helped him finance the trip.

“I arrived at 12:00 at night. The nurses and doctor on duty told me to wait. My heart was beating, wanting to see my son, to give him a hug and say: warrior, you can do it,” she commented in the interview for said program.

When Jackeline arrived at the clinic, she had to wait a moment to finally see her son, without imagining that, when she entered the room, he would come out of his coma.

“He began to agitate, to have a crisis. I grabbed his hand, he opened his eyes, I gave him a kiss on the forehead, a hug, and I told him: ‘Here I am, son, for you.’ It is something great for me, because I know that there is a God who can do everything and that He is doing the work,” said the mother.

Moment when Ander Salas is brutally beaten.

He cannot see out of his right eye and feels a lot of pain

Regarding Ander Jafeth’s current state of health, his mother said: “They have him in recovery, under medication. They are trying to do some tests on him, he cannot see out of his right eye and he is in a lot of pain.”

An expert explained to said program that it is possible for this type of patient to react to certain stimuli, “although it is not possible to predict which stimulus.”

