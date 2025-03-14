03/14/2025



Updated at 6:09 p.m.





The signing of Luka Doncic for the Lakers, the Copa del Rey conquered by the Unicajathe fierce struggle of Madrid and Barcelona For getting into the Euroleague playoffs … there are many great stories that the current basketball season has provided to date, but perhaps none has the epic or mystique that starred by the Baxi Ferrola modest team, almost unknown to the average public, which is on its way to signing one of the great heroicities of modern sport. Las Gallegas, this Thursday, finished off the task at the house of the Asvel of Lyon A double game (93-62 and 74-63) and were classified for the Eurocup final, the second most important continental competition. A miracle, because only two years ago played in the Second Division.

The players, after their deed on the other side of the Pyrenees, were received this Friday by hundreds of people as authentic heroines in the Canton of Molinsusual place of the Ferrolanos when celebrating the sports conquests of their teams. A city in trance with the musketeers, as they are usually known, that did not cheer on a basketball team since the time of Gloria del Viejo OarReference Club of the Galican basket even before Breogán, Obradoiro or the Coruña basketball. «Thank you all for the welcome. We are very happy. Now we are going for the final and to bring the Cup to Ferrol, ”Captain Angela Mataix proclaimed.

The club, now, will begin the preparation for the great battle, where they will be seen in double match (March 26 and April 2) with the Villeneuve Galo, a classic of the competition that was already proclaimed champion in 2015. However, it seems that there is no challenge that Ferrolanas cannot face. In fact, they were about to not be able to compete in the tournament for lack of budget. However, being the third women’s team in Spain with more subscribers (it exceeds 1,800) forced the dream to come true. The renewal with its main sponsor, Baxiallowed to expand its expense to 800.00 euros and, after playing the access phase, began a fairy tale that can still have a happy ending.

So premature is its success that it is not certain that they can dispute the final in their field, To Malatadue to the minimum of capacity required by the FIBA, as confirmed by its president, Santi Rey: «We are still thinking what we are going to do for the final because there are many requirements of the FIBA ​​and there are already hundreds and hundreds of requests, from sites of Galicia, of people from other areas of Spain. Tomorrow we will announce it. It is very exciting that Malata will be small again. Minucias in any case, because its success has become global, historical, and even figures such as Pau Gasol They have congratulated them. «Congratulations on this special milestone for the entire club. To enjoy it for the final, ”the legendary pivot wrote on his social networks.









Blanca Millán, Gala Mestres, the Czech Natalia Postpisilova or the American Haley Gorecki have been several of the most prominent names in this streak of European victories, although all the chronicles point to the coach that the coach Lino López He is the great architect of the pyramid. Ferrolano by birth and former player of the aforementioned Oar, has been in the team since 2011, where he began training as an assistant after his professional retirement. Later, as a chief technician, he rose to the First Division, before making the leap to a transatlantic like the Perfumeries avenue In 2018. He only lasted a year in Salamanca before returning home, as a good Galician. “What is happening to us is like a story,” he said after beating Asvel. A beautiful miracle, rather.