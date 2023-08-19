listen

“Ascoli Calcio 1898 FC SpA, the patron Massimo Pulcinelli, the entire management, the first team and the sports staff, the youth sector and the employees mourn the passing of Carletto Mazzone: an icon of Juventus history, a coach of times gone by, an extraordinary man who made frankness, humanity and simplicity his main characteristics. Symbol and legend of Ascoli and Italian football will remain forever in the annals of football. The club, deeply moved and saddened, addresses to the family the most sincere and heartfelt condolences. Bye Carletto, bye great Man. Costantino will welcome you with open arms!”.