WHERE ARE YOU?

WHERE ARE THEY?

WHERE?

WHERE? WHERE?

I have imagined airplanes tracing those questions in letters of black smoke in the sky. I have imagined hundreds of similar questions hanging over and over Chile in an expression of mourning and infinite pain. Of pain for each one of the victims and the relatives of the victims, for those who are still looking for their disappeared, for each one of the thousands and thousands of heroic women; wives, mothers, daughters, grandmothers, who knocked on countless doors to be given an answer that was never given. The image of those planes and their trails of black smoke streaking the sky did not last more than a few seconds, but it was so clear and real that I came to believe that when I looked up I would see it.

As I say, it was just an almost instantaneous phantasmagoria, but I remembered it again when I heard a well-known Chilean actor, Rodrigo Bastidas, who, when asked in an interview about that phrase about democracy and memory and the future, which is what is trying to establish itself as the epicenter of the 50th anniversary of the military coup in Chile, he replied no, that no one can go and tell a person that the only thing they hope for before dying is to be able to kiss the bones of their son, that what it is about now is that democracy is equal to memory plus the future, that later there will be time to conceptualize, theorize, settle or whatever you want about those words or any other, but not September 11, no that day, because that day is theirs.

Because a commemoration can never be adapted to anything, to any circumstance or conjuncture, because it is the eternal face of that day that survives and will survive all the scams, even the scams of denial and oblivion. That is also why Salvador Allende’s speech broadcast on Magallanes radio minutes before his death touches the sublime and millions and millions of human beings cry every time they hear it. And they cry and we cry because for those words, for that “much sooner rather than later, the great boulevards will be opened where the free man passes to build a better society”, the triumph of fascism was not absolute and never will be.

That is the future and that is the memory. That is why the response on September 11 is theirs, it is so overwhelming, because in the end it is not a simple slogan, but something much more insurmountable and profound: it is about the loneliness of a human being with his pain. The single image of a woman leaving some flowers in Patio 19 breaks all categories and concepts and joins millions of victims of all dictatorships, tyrannies, wars and genocides in history, and the least you can ask for in a country like ours whose government palace was bombed, and which contributed no less than a part to the horror of the world for 17 years, is that it should not try to respond to that horror with a phrase that many think should have been another.

It is so. There is hardly a city in the world that does not have a street or a square called Salvador Allende and yet here, as September 11 approaches, it is as if they were trying to cancel it. In fact, like the assassinated poet Pablo Neruda, he is mentioned less and less in official speeches, as if it could be possible to commemorate, in our here and now, the 50th anniversary of the coup in Chile without Salvador Allende, who defended democracy with his life, as if that day could be commemorated without the enormous and tragic greatness of his sacrifice.

So I go back to those where, where, where, because that single question and its silent answer collapses all the clichés and slogans telling us that as long as there is a human being, just one, looking for their missing, there will never be peace on this earth.

Out of consideration and respect for all of them and for us, for our here and now and for our memory, September 11 must be declared a day of National Mourning, with a minute of silence that crosses all borders and all offices, public buildings and Chilean embassies with their flags of mourning, at half mast, with black crepe.

There are many who would not understand otherwise.

Raul Zurita He is a Chilean poet, winner of the 2020 Reina Sofía Prize for Ibero-American Poetry and a columnist for EL PAÍS.