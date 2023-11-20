A minute of silence in Italian schools for Giulia Cecchettin and for all women victims of violence. This is what will happen today, Tuesday 21 November, to 11.00 in the morning in classrooms across the country following the decision of the Minister of Education and Merit Giuseppe Valditara. Last Sunday, the minister in fact took up and made his own the appeal of the director of Adnkronos Davide Desario and then yesterday sent a circular to the institutes for the tribute to the 22-year-old kidnapped and killed in recent days. Filippo Turetta, the girl’s ex-boyfriend, is being investigated for the murder of the 22-year-old.

“The fight against violence against women has now become a serious emergency for the country and this Ministry, at the strong impetus of the Minister, intends to make its contribution through the ‘Educating about relationships’ planwhich will be presented on November 22nd, with the aim of promoting concrete actions of prevention and diffusion of the culture of respect, of education in relationships and equality between men and women”, explained the minister in the circular.

“The International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is celebrated on 25 November each year, an anniversary established on 17 December 1999 by the United Nations General Assembly”, wrote the ministry which invited educational institutions “to organize initiatives on theme of the fight against violence against women, actively involving students in reflections and debates, which can raise awareness and make them responsible, also through any in-depth analysis on the tools available to women victims of violence, on the legislation and policies in place”.

Filippo Turetta under investigation: the accusations

22-year-old Filippo Turetta, Giulia’s ex-boyfriend, is under investigation by the Venice prosecutor’s office for voluntary homicide aggravated by emotional ties and kidnapping. A picture that “can only be better clarified following the outcome of consultancy and further investigations”, explained the prosecutor Bruno Cerchi in a note.

With respect to Filippo Turetta’s return to Italy, “the necessary procedural activities for the surrender of the suspect are underway – said the prosecutor – which must also take into account the procedural rules of the Federal Republic of Germany and therefore the methods and times provided therein “. After consent to surrender, the boy could be transferred to an Italian prison as early as this week: “Within about ten days he should return”.