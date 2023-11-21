A minute of noise for Giulia even in Milanese high schools

From Manzoni to Tenca, from Vittorini to Carducci, there are many Milanese high schools that have responded to Elena Cecchettin’s appeal to make noise instead of observe a minute of silence to remember his sister Giulia. “Mourning is not enough for the murdered sisters” is the message of the students of the Manzoni classical high school, who in the school courtyard recalled that “the news of Giulia’s death makes us angry but no longer surprises us because Giulia is one of many, one of the many women killed by a good boy from a good family.” “All of this is unacceptable, one death every 72 hours it is unacceptable, talk about it in class, with friends and relatives, discuss the topic, don’t stay silent. We want justice, we want deconstruction, we want noise”, the appeal of the students of the Carducci classical high school. In another classic, at the Tito Livio the students decided to paint a bench in the school courtyard red as a symbol against violence against women, while for the scientific Vittorini it has been read in every poetry class ‘If tomorrow’ by Cristina Torres-Caceres while the students were making noise.

Even at Tenca, a human sciences high school, Giulia’s sister’s invitation to “burn everything” was repeated and students chanted ‘Giulia Giulia’ and held up signs to remember her. Tomorrow is the appointment launched by the student collectives of the Milan State University for a minute of noise in front of the university “for a flash mob to remember Giulia, to give fluffs to sister Elena and all the people dear to them. We invite the world of education to participate, with a noisy object and with a sign to leave hanging on the walls of the main road, where we will leave a fuchsia laurel wreath and a plaque to remember Giulia and for all those who are missing among us”.

