A minor has been injured after being gored by a bull in the Valencian municipality of Vilamarxant during a bullfight organised for the patron saint’s day, according to municipal sources. The minor remains in hospital in La Fe de Valencia on Tuesday with a reserved prognosis, according to health sources, and the Generalitat Valenciana has announced an investigation given that the regulations for bullfighting festivals prohibit participation in these events by minors under 16 years of age.

The incident occurred yesterday afternoon during a bullfighting event held in the streets of this town of 10,700 inhabitants when, as can be seen in a video posted on social media, the minor, aged 15, was gored twice while trying to take shelter behind bars.

In light of these events, Vilamarxant Town Council decided to postpone the bullfight that was scheduled for midnight until next Friday, when there will be two bullfights.

The mayor of the town, Héctor Troyano, has regretted the incident and has reported that the minor is in good condition and is waiting to be taken to the hospital ward. In addition, the mayor has stressed that the Local Police gathered information and testimonies and “all the documentation is in order”, although he has reminded that “the regulations are clear” and say that minors under 16 years of age cannot participate in this type of events.

“The City Council is taking all possible measures to ensure the safety of the festivities, but there is a part that depends on the responsibility of each person,” Troyano said.

The Department of Justice and Interior has opened an investigation into the participation of the minor in the bullfights since the regulations of traditional bullfighting events in the Valencian Community – the bull on the street— prohibits the participation of minors under 16 years of age and indicates that they may only attend as spectators. The same sources have indicated that once the case is resolved, the corresponding sanctioning regime will be applied.

The Franz Weber Foundation has demanded “a strong legislative response” from the Consell after the second time a minor was caught in less than fifteen days during the bull in the carrer, and has highlighted that “the access of minors to violent activities violates the Law on Children of the Valencian Community.”

The UN Committee on the Rights of the Child had already recommended in 2018 that Spain ban the participation of children and adolescents under 18 years of age in bullfights as bullfighters or spectators, although it stressed that, in general, it was not against bullfighting.