A minor under the age of 15 has died electrocuted on the night between Friday and Saturday after touching a catenary in the facilities of the train station in the Madrid district of Vicálvaro.

An Emergencies spokeswoman for the Madrid City Council has reported that around 10:00 p.m. a group of friends entered the station and the young man climbed on the roof of a freight train parked on a siding, when he touched the catenary and was electrocuted.

Firefighters from the Madrid City Council have rescued the victim from the roof of the train after disconnecting the catenary from the network and a SAMUR-Civil Protection team has only been able to confirm his death, while a team of psychologists has treated the friends of the deceased and National Police has taken over the investigation.

