A 14-year-old minor was hunted by the Civil Guard of the Region of Murcia when he was driving a high-end sports car with his father bound for France. A traffic control on the A-30 highway, near Murcia, allowed the identification of both individuals for the subsequent investigation of the young man for a crime against road safety for driving without a license and of the parent as a necessary cooperator for the commission of the crime. the infringement.

The trip of those investigated began at their usual home in the province of Almería with the intention of reaching France. The young man behind the wheel had to stop when he encountered a drug and alcohol checkpoint on the Murcia A-30 highway, which connects Albacete with Cartagena, as it passes through the capital of the Region.

The vehicle, a high-end sports car, SUV type, was selected to carry out the control. When identifying their driver to require him to undergo the mandatory tests, they observed that he was a minor.

The 14-year-old minor underwent the corresponding breathalyzer tests, which gave a negative result. Next, his documentation was required, which proved that he had been born in 2009, lacking any type of driving license that would enable him to drive a motor vehicle, although he was behind the wheel of a high-quality sports vehicle. range accompanied by his father, who at that time let him drive the car. After identifying him, they found out that the individuals came from his home and were heading to the neighboring country.

The officers of the Traffic Sector investigated both and initiated proceedings against them as alleged perpetrators of the crimes of driving a motor vehicle without the minor’s permit or driver’s license, and his father was investigated as a necessary cooperator to commit the crime. by not preventing and facilitating his son from driving a motor vehicle knowing that he lacked any administrative authorization to do so.

The Benemérita reported the acts committed by the minor to the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office of the Region of Murcia and those of the father to the Investigative Court of Murcia, leaving the vehicle in the custody of its owner, but at the disposal of the competent judicial authority. of the facts.

The crime of driving a motor vehicle or moped without ever having obtained a driving permit or license is included in article 384 of the Penal Code, as a crime against road safety, alternatively punishable by prison sentences of 3 to 6 months. , fine of 12 to 24 months or community service of 31 to 90 days.