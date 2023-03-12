A teenager was handling a firearm, when suddenly he was shot, and although the bullet went to a wall, the rebound embedded itself in the boy’s body

Sonora.- A Teen I was manipulating a firearm and it was shot at him, and although he was not aiming elsewhere, fate wanted a bullet to hit him in the body on the ricochet.

On social networks, the Guaymas City Hallreported on what happened this Saturday night, in a house in the San Vicente neighborhood. This happened around 7:25 p.m.

It details that a youngerof 13 yearsand whose name was not provided, was taken to a hospital in the port of Guaymas, after receiving a bullet in his humanity.

It is specified that the Teen He had a firearm in his hands, and he activated it accidentally, the bullet went to a wall, but it bounced and changed direction, until it penetrated the wall. chest of the young man

Calls were made to the emergency number and elements of the Guaymas Municipal Public Security Secretariatwho confirmed the facts. See also United States: the difficult fight to stop the manufacture of weapons