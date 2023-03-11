Unofficially, it emerged that Ismael Octavio was the son of an alleged criminal leader, nicknamed “El Muelas”, in Guachochi

Chihuahua.- Ismael Octavio MM, 14 years old, was found dead with a bullet in the chest on the highway Guachochi-Yoquvi, in Chihuahua, after unknown subjects will forcibly remove you from a hospital.

The minor was at the Mission Tarahumara hospital in Samachique, Guachochi when he was abducted by subjects last Monday March 6th.

The discovery of his body It was confirmed by his family and elements of the South Zone Prosecutor’s Office and has caused consternation in the population.

So far the reason why he was in the hospital is unknown.