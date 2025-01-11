A minor has allegedly killed stabbing his father in the middle of the street in Palencia, according to sources from the Government Subdelegation.

The youngest already has been arrested and is giving a statement at the Police station.

At this time, agents from the Municipal and National Police are working in the area to clarify the events, which occurred this Saturday. around 2:40 p.m. at number 11 Eras del Bosque street in the capital of Palencia, near a bar that was very busy at that time.

(More information soon)