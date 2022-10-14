It is not necessary to be in a school, in a supermarket, in a nightclub, in a cinema or at work. On Thursday, the latest mass shooting in the United States began on a quiet street in a residential neighborhood in Raleigh, North Carolina, after 5:00 p.m. local time, and continued along the sidewalks, where a boy from 15 years gunned down seven people and left five families without a loved one.

“We have to put an end to this nonsense of weapons,” Raleig Mayor Mary Ann Baldwin asked on television. The gunman is only known to be white and male. It took the police five hours to hunt him down, with the help of terrified neighbors, who were asked not to leave their homes and share any clues with the authorities. The search extended for several kilometers and ended with a confrontation that left the teenager in critical condition in a hospital.

What is known is the identity of his victims: James Thompson, a 16-year-old teenager like himself; Gabriel Torres, a 29-year-old plainclothes police officer, married with a baby, who was passing by on his way to work; Mary Marshall, 34; Susan Karnatz, 49; Nicole Conners, 52, who had left her job in a Human Resources department to take care of her husband and her mother after her mother suffered a stroke.

On the day that the families of the victims of the Parkland school shooting cried with rage, because a Florida jury has spared the life of another dislocated teenager who killed 14 kids and three educators, the media renew the call to forget the name of the last gunslinger in search of glory.

The one from Florida, for whom the jury has asked for life imprisonment without parole, has been the protagonist of the trial for more than 130 days, since the judge prohibited relatives from speaking on behalf of their children and even wearing t-shirts with their faces. . The only one jurors met was portrayed as a victim of a dysfunctional family and a failing mental health system.