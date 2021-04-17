For reasons that are being investigated, a vehicle has run over the 16-year-old boy when he was crossing Image of the scooter in which a 16-year-old young man died tonight after being hit by a vehicle. / efe

A 16-year-old minor died this Friday night in Valdemoro when he was hit by a vehicle when he was crossing a pedestrian crossing on a scooter. The events occurred at around 11 pm on Avenida Mar Egeo in the town, as reported by sources from Emergencies 112 Community of Madrid to Europa Press. For reasons that are being investigated, a vehicle has run over the minor when he was crossing a scooter through a pedestrian crossing. As a result of the impact, the boy has entered cardiorespiratory arrest.

Sanitarians from the Summa-112 people at the scene have practiced cardiopulmonary resuscitation without success and have only been able to confirm the death. Valdemoro Local Police officers have also come to the scene, who have taken over the investigation to determine the circumstances in which the run-over has occurred.