The Mossos d’Esquadra They detained a minor this Friday after giving birth in a hospital and try to run away with the baby in the area of ​​the Plaza de la Reina María Cristina in Barcelona.

Police sources have explained that the minor is under the tutelage of the General Directorate of Care for Children and Adolescents (Dgaia) of the Generalitat and also the newborn.

The Mossos have sent agents from Seguretat Ciutadana, ARRO and Mediació and They have cut off circulation in the area.

The mother, according to ElCaso.com, He is 17 years old and resided in a DGAIA center. This would have escaped with her mother and her 21-year-old partner because she did not want the baby to remain under the guardianship of the Generalitat.