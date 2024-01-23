An ambulance from the Samu of the Generalitat Valenciana. CICU (CICU)

A minor, aged 13, was injured by a knife this Tuesday morning in the vicinity of the Consuelo Aranda secondary school in the Valencian town of Alberic (10,800 inhabitants), as confirmed by sources close to the investigation. The aggressor, 15 years old and a student at the center like the victim, is in the custody of the Civil Guard. At the moment, he has not revealed the reason for the event.

The Government Delegation in the Valencian Community has reported that the attack with a knife has occurred and two young people from the center, which has about 800 students, are involved. The injured man has been taken to the hospital and at the moment the severity of the injuries is unknown, although he was conscious after the attack, which would have occurred in the presence of other students before the start of classes.

The aggressor surrendered after the incident to a local police officer who was in the vicinity of the school and was later placed at the disposal of the Civil Guard. The 13-year-old victim was first transferred to the La Ribera hospital, in Alzira, and later to the La Fe pediatric unit, in Valencia. The prognosis is reserved, according to health sources.

The City Council of Alberic, a municipality in the interior of the province of Valencia, has sent a message of calm to the parents of the students and has made itself available to the teaching team. According to municipal sources, there has been no prior discussion between the two minors and, as they have insisted, it is “a specific event.”