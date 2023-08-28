Minor feels bad: friends film her private parts

She fell ill during a beach party with her friends, who, instead of helping her, filmed her private parts with one of them who later shared the video on social media.

This is what happened in Latina, on August 15th. The girl, who is a minor, was spending the day of celebration with her friends.

In the evening, perhaps after drinking too much, she fell ill and collapsed on the beach. Her friends, instead of helping her, however, have seen fit to film the young woman’s private parts with their smartphone.

The video was posted on social media and subsequently removed, but in the meantime it had been shared by other people. Once they became aware of the incident, the parents of the minor filed a complaint.

An investigation has been opened by the prosecutor’s office with the investigators who are trying to identify both who shot the footage and also who then shared it on social media.