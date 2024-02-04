In the Kansky district of the Krasnoyarsk Territory, a minor driver died as a result of an accident. This was reported on February 4 by the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the region.

“It has been previously established that on Saturday evening, on the 11th km of the Kansk-Taseevo-Ustye highway, a 16-year-old driver, driving a Toyota Vitz, drove onto the road lane intended for oncoming traffic, where he collided with a Toyota Corona driven by 44 -year-old driver,” says a message on the department’s Telegram channel.

As specified, the teenager died at the scene of the accident as a result of his injuries.

Currently, all the circumstances of the accident are being established.

Earlier, on January 3, it became known about an accident involving a bus carrying children in the Chelyabinsk region. It was reported that two minor passengers were injured after the bus drove off the road into a ditch in the Chebarkul district of the Chelyabinsk region. There were 32 people on the bus, including 26 children. Later it was stated that the bus drove into a ditch because of a roe deer running onto the road.