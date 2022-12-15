A 14-year-old teenager died last night in Montpellier (south of France) after being hit by a vehicle during the celebrations for the passage of the French team to the World Cup final in Qatar.

The dramatic accident took place in the La Paillade neighborhood in Montpellier. A group of people, presumably fans of the Morocco soccer team, were walking down the street and snatched the French flag from a vehicle that was hanging in the window.

The car began to flee and ran over several people, including the minor, according to a video broadcast on social networks. Seriously injured, the young man was taken to hospital, where he died shortly after, the Hérault prefecture reported in a statement.

The vehicle was located near the scene of the accident. The police have opened an investigation to determine the causes of the accident and find the driver of the vehicle, who has not yet been arrested.

115 arrested in Paris



In the Paris region, at least 115 people were arrested after the match. Of these arrests, 101 occurred in the French capital, as announced by the Paris police. Among the detainees, there is a group of about 40 people, close to far-right groups, who tried to access the Champs-Élysées avenue after the game, where the fans were celebrating the French victory, according to the newspaper Le Parisien.

The French government had planned a strong security device by the France-Morocco party fearing that it could record incidents, whoever won. Some 10,000 police and gendarmes were mobilized throughout France, out of 5,000 in the Paris region, to prevent public order incidents and fight crime.