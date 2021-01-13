The arrested man, who has been handed over to his parents, fired shots at a Local Police vehicle in which an agent was One of the broken windows of the attacked patrol car. / National Police

The National Police has located and detained, thanks to the collaboration at all times of the Local Police of Murcia, the alleged perpetrator of having carried out different shooting with a compressed air gun that hit a vehicle of the Local Police of the capital. The vehicle suffered damage to doors and windows. One of the impacts caused the glass to break.

The detainee is a minor of only 15 years who has been arrested for a crime of attacking an agent of the authority, because at the time he fired the shots one of the agents was inside the vehicle and another in the vicinity of the impacts.

The first inquiries to find out the identity of the alleged perpetrator of the shots were carried out by agents of the San Andrés District Police Station, who facilitated the investigation to specialists of the Judicial Police Brigade in the area of ​​minors to practice their detention. .

The detainee, after being heard in exploration by specialists from the group of minors of the National Police, was given to his parents.