After declaring, he has been released, waiting to be summoned by the Prosecutor’s Office

The Mossos d’Esquadra They have arrested a minor at dawn on Sunday as alleged responsible for the stabbing of a man in Tarragona, and has been released after giving a statement waiting to be summoned by the Minors Prosecutor’s Office, as reported by the Catalan police to EP.

The aggression with a white weapon occurred on Friday night to Saturday at 00.40 hours in the Rambla de Ponent de Tarragonaafter which the Mossos initiated an investigation to clarify the facts.

The affected person went to the Primary Care Center (CAP) with wounds that did not endanger his life and the minor has been located hours later as an alleged author of a crime of injuries.