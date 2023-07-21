Agents of the National Police have proceeded to arrest a minor under 16 years of age, as the alleged perpetrator of a crime of serious injuries, after allegedly spraying another minor with a flammable liquid on the back, setting him on fire with a lighter and causing significant second-degree burns, all with the intention of playing a prank on him.

The events occurred on July 2 in the Espinardo district of the city of Murcia when the victim was on the street and noticed that another minor, whom he knew from the area, was spraying a liquid and wetting his back, to then set it on fire with a lighter and generating a large fire that set the body of the minor victim on fire.

The minor quickly went to the nearby home of a relative, having to get into the shower to put out the fire that was igniting it.

Given the possible seriousness of the minor’s injuries, the family members immediately transferred him to the Morales Meseguer Hospital in the city of Murcia, to be later referred to the Burn Unit of the Virgen de la Arrixaca Hospital in Murcia and treated for the second-degree burns he suffered on his back and buttocks.

The investigation carried out by the National Police in order to clarify the facts and determine who was responsible for them, made it possible to identify the alleged perpetrator of the burns and a minor, proceeding to arrest him and charge him with a crime of serious injuries.

The facts have been brought to the attention of the Murcia Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office.