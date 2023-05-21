Sunday, May 21, 2023, 7:50 p.m.



Two young people were injured this Sunday, one of them seriously, when they collided with a lamppost when they were driving through the La Quinta urbanization, in the municipality of Molina de Segura.

As reported by the Emergency Coordination Center, the 19-year-old driver of the vehicle was trapped inside and the intervention of the firefighters was necessary to free him. In addition, the young man’s companion, a 17-year-old girl, was fired as a result of the strong crash. The situation was aggravated by a fuel leak, raising fears of a possible explosion in the vehicle, something that ultimately did not happen.

Firefighters from the Murcia Region Fire Fighting Consortium, a Civil Guard patrol, local police from Molina de Segura and two ambulances with medical personnel traveled to the scene of the accident. Upon arrival, the health workers gave first aid to the two young people and later transferred them to hospitals. The injured 19-year-old was taken to La Arrixaca, while the 17-year-old girl was admitted to Morales Meseguer.