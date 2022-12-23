Less than two weeks before voting on who will preside over the Supreme Court of Justice, one of the strongest candidates, Yasmín Esquivel, who has the backing of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, is in serious trouble. For now, she is of perception, after the writer Guillermo Sheridan accused her of plagiarizing her undergraduate thesis, to which she vaguely responded that it was false and stated that they were attacks for being a woman. With that defense, Minister Esquivel is not going to get ahead, even if she were to be right, and what seems like clear plagiarism is not.

Sheridan’s accusations against Esquivel are very serious. According to the writer, the minister handed in her degree thesis in September 1987 at the then Aragón National School of Professional Studies (now the Aragón Higher Education School), but it is identical to the one presented by Édgar Ulises Báez in July 1986 at the Law from UNAM. The thesis director was Martha Rodríguez Ortiz, and according to Sheridan, there are two other identical theses that followed, in 2008 and 2010. These accusations are very serious, but they can be verified.

The UNAM general counsel began yesterday to review the accusations, while the FES Aragón said that it will begin an analysis of the content and circumstances of the case, for which it will act in strict adherence to university regulations. It should not be a long process, because the UNAM has a tool to know if there was plagiarism or not. The software that UNAM has is called iThenticate, developed by the company Turnitin, which grants a score in its Similarity Index and presents a Matching Review in the numerous databases where it compares the texts and provides the number of similar words that They were used.

Once the scope reached by the tool is finished, it would proceed to a next phase, where it would go to the University Tribunal and the Honor Commission, where probably its thesis director would be called to listen to its explanation and version of the acts. The UNAM lawyers began yesterday a legal analysis on the different scenarios, to have clarity of the steps to take after the first conclusions of the analyzes that are being carried out.

The best thing that could happen to Minister Esquivel is that through the use of technology, which has been used successfully in academia and in the publishing industry, it will be determined that there was no plagiarism. The theses that Sheridan de Esquivel y Báez published suggest, however, something else, because there are many pages with similarities that raise many doubts, not only in the phrasing and content, but also in the index, chapters, bibliography and references. The complaint made by the writer placed the UNAM in a situation where there are no alternatives. What is at stake is its own credibility as an institution, where a teacher, Rodríguez Ortiz, who said she has directed more than 500 theses, is in question.

The stain on Esquivel is very large, and the moment we are experiencing has no precedent in the Supreme Court of Justice of the Nation, where the impact has been enormous. The conversation within the Court is not limited to the process for selecting the president, which must be clarified on January 2, but everything that would represent in the event that plagiarism is verified. As a Court official explained, if this were to happen, what impact would it have on the minister’s resolutions? What impact for all her work on the previous Judiciary?

If she graduated with a law degree, speaking in a working hypothesis, and it is verified that she did so by copying a thesis, it is possible that her title will be withdrawn, which is another of the scenarios that lawyers are analyzing to determine if that action is within the university norm. If this happens, which is one of the probabilities that the Court is observing, the questions about the impact would have a terrible sequel: the possibility that all its resolutions, opinions and projects will be annulled because they were carried out by a person without law degree.

In other words, not only would he be totally outside the process to preside over the Supreme Court, but he would also be violating Article 95 of the Constitution, which requires probity in the delivery of justice, honor, competence, and background in the exercise of authority to be elected. legal activity, and would destroy his entire public life.

Minister Esquivel began her defense on Wednesday and is pressing in various instances to quell the accusations of plagiarism. Esquivel and her thesis director, Ms. Rodríguez, used the same argument to respond to Sheridan, that it was an attack against women. This defense does not hold up. The gender issue in this case is irrelevant. The complaint was not for being a woman but for having plagiarized a thesis. The defense would have to come up with evidence to show that this was not the case.

But it is not easy to make that defense due to the great similarities with Báez’s thesis. They are so notorious that even in the hypothetical case that it was determined that there was no plagiarism, not only would the UNAM bear the suspicion of why it acted in defense of it, but UNAM itself would be impregnated with mistrust.

Sheridan’s coup will leave her marked, whatever the conclusion of the investigations, but she, due to the defense she assumed, thinks otherwise. In Court, she also considers that if it is concluded that her thesis was original, she has no problem fighting for the Presidency. It would finally be the struggle of perception against reality, although from what is seen in the comparative analysis of the thesis, it seems that the complaint has support.

Note: This column will stop publishing until on January 3.

