In recent years, literature and cinema have illuminated abundant testimonies of difficult motherhood, of the cracks and shocks that new mothers find where perhaps they only expected tenderness. Brilliant novels and movies like The low tide, by Aroa Moreno, I, lie, by Silvia Hidalgo, or Five little wolves, by Alauda Ruiz de Azúa, have joined countless essays such as Regretful mothers, by Orna Donath, to break myths and combat the idealization generated by the expectation of having children. Suddenly, a generation that prolonged its adolescence and came to motherhood later was amazed at a reality that it had not expected and had the good idea of ​​leaving a literary record of the experiment. Nothing to object. Chapeau.

There have been fewer testimonies, however, in recent years of mother-daughter relationships in the opposite direction. That is to say, not from the perspective of new motherhood in the face of a creature that depends on you and changes your life, but from the perspective of a daughter who recounts the sorrows and dark clouds that her mother left in her. The door that Vivian Gornick opened in a big way with fierce attachments It seems less frequented. And this is what Carmen Verde has done superbly in A minimum of unhappiness (Transit), finalist for the Strega award.

It is a sober, beautiful, concentrated story, stripped of all adornment and subscribed to a moroseness that is a splendid tool to convey the estrangement that a complicated, different, special mother causes in her bewildered daughter. Verde, of whom the publisher only tells us that he was born in 1968 and that he lives in Rome, has mastered and polished the language and its combinations until he remains in the scrape, in the essence of a vibrant narrative also thanks to his targets, his silences well managed. He thus manages to generate a restlessness and melancholy that thread the artifact well.

A minimum of unhappiness It is above all a love story. A dry love when it is directed from the mother to the daughter, because the former is explosive, attractive, unfaithful, attentive to her purchases and her lovers more than the girl; a love given, generous and infinite in the opposite sense, when the girl with tiny bones and a closed heart begs for the love of her mother and fights to find the spaces in which she can become loved, necessary, her companion. And a third love: the one that the protagonist and narrator professes to the toxicity of that bond.

The complicated relationship between the insecure daughter who never grew up and her elegant and imperious mother will leave an absent, elderly father, who pays the bills and himself the author and victim of exclusion, and the rest of the world, out of the equation. Because Annetta, the little girl we will accompany until the end, does not need or love anyone other than her mother. In life and in death.

There is learning in her life: that of the art of illusion that her mother knows how to impart, who manages to convince her that she has had three growth spurts in the same day. But also the forced learning of putting up with a maid who will rule her life when her mother goes off the rails too much or trying to understand the suicide of a grandmother whose madness permeates the trail that leads to them. They called this one of her crazy, her mother just her whore. Because the murmurings will also accompany them, like us.

The beauty of the moments will soon be concentrated in the filial love of an unhappiness and an erasure that the author masterfully approaches. The mother has a dimension that the daughter does not understand and that hole will sustain the narrative where there will be no shortage of princess lunches, whims, extravagances and an anxiety for the attention of the mother whom, as the protagonist says, “my fantasy transformed, day after day.” day, into a goddess.” From the hand of Carmen Verde we will learn good literature. And that self-destruction has causes that are worth investigating, understanding and, above all, narrating.

