Barça played at the Uber Arena in Berlin one of those games in which the only thing that imported was the final triumph. The way to get it did not matter, and better, because the night had very gray moments despite the forceful of the final score, the result of a final quarter rich in points harvest (33). The Alba, Colista de la Euroleiga after having won a single game in the last 14 days – now 15 -, he endured Three quarters to those of Peñarroya, who with his usual faith, regardless of the circumstances, managed to knock down the rival at the end.

The victory allows the Barça to continue to grab the goal of following six days of the end in Europe, with the playoff as the objective of maximums and the play-in, since they once again occupy, of minimums. Despite the casualties he drags, Barça was forced to win in German lands if he did not want his continental future to darken almost definitively.

The Barca ones return to Play-in posts in the Euroleague after a more worked victory than it seems

The Barca players were delivered by the scoring witness as if it were a relay race to keep their team in the game. Fall was the best in the beginning, Jabari Parker, top scorer of the game with 21 points, appeared at the beginning and at the end, and Willy Hernangómez crowned the offensive exhibition of the last quarter. Although beyond the points it is worth noting two aspects: Barca superiority in the rebound (45 to 28) and the Satoransky address, with 12 assists.

The worst moment of the match for Barça came in the last minutes of the first part, when Wetzell placed 37-31, which so far was the maximum difference of either team. The Peñarroya team reacted well that, after passing through changing rooms, placed the 49-55 that seemed to straighten things, but a last whiny of the dawn allowed him to reach the last ten minutes ahead on the scoreboard. From there, Barça dismembered and began to score with a stubborn ease, a torrent to which the Berliners had no other than to wave the white flag.

Technical file

85- Alba Berlin (20+19+25+21): Procida (8), McDowell-White (4), Thomas (12), Bean (5) and McCormack (11) -Cinco initial-, Spagnolo (8), Hermannsson (9), Delow (2), Olinde (2), Rapieque (5), Parker (4) and Wetzell (15) and Wetzell (15).

99- Barça (18+23+25+33): Satoransky (9), Anderson (5), Abrines (-), Parker (21), Fall (13) -In initial-, Brizuela (13), Willy Hernangómez (15), Parra (9), Metu (11) and Sar (3).

Referees: Carmelo Paternico (Ita), Ioannis Foufis (GRE) and Tomasz Trowicki (Pol). They pointed out unsportsmanlike to Wetzell (min.19) by Alba Berlin. Without eliminated.

Incidents: Party of the 28th day of the Basketball Euroleague played at the Uber Arena (Berlin).