Genoa – A fundraiser on Gofundme, the most famous crowdfunding platform in the world, to buy a minibus: this is the new challenge for Bic Genova, to be won with the help of everyone. “We are ready for a further leap in quality – explains Marco Barbagelata, president of the company since 1997 brings disabled children closer to physical activity and team sport – We need a minibus for the away matches of the championships and the weekly transfers linked to our varied activities with the boys, as well as for the July Camp in Sappada and the many other initiatives that see our boys as protagonists “.

