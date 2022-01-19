Elderly Halina lives alone in a house that lacks electricity, but writes on the door of her ramshackle white house that it is my home, referring to Ukrainian soldiers and separatists alike, that her house is not deserted.

The woman told the British Sky News correspondent that all the windows of her house were smashed during the fighting, and at times she was sheltering next to a brick oven in the house due to the shooting.

She was clutching her important documents and preparing to flee like many who had fled, but she had nowhere to go.

The village of Novaleksandrovka is closed to the outside world, and is considered a neutral zone between the Russians and Ukrainians, in the Donbass region, which has been witnessing fighting between Ukrainian forces and Moscow-backed separatists since 2014.

The distance between the fighters on both sides is just over 100 metres.

The level of tension between Russia and Ukraine has increased, with reports talking about Moscow’s intention to invade its western neighbor by the end of this month, which the Kremlin denies.

There was no calm during the Sky News reporter’s tour, explosions were missing and gunshots were heard in the place, but not to the point of causing the residents to hide.

There are no shops, no electricity, and no running water in the village. Even the only medical clinic there was destroyed.

According to the Ukrainian soldiers, residents rarely leave their homes, especially in winter, because of the bitter cold and snow that covers the place.

And when the reporter knocked on the doors of the houses, no one answered, although it was clear that they were inhabited, and a Ukrainian journalist who accompanied the correspondent of “Sky News” said that the residents here are very suspicious.

The reason for the people fleeing here is the intensity of the fighting that has been going on since the outbreak of the conflict 8 years ago.

“I used to fight, very few of us (residents) are left here,” says Halina.

She points out that she is self-reliant, as she plants everything in the vicinity of the dilapidated house, but she has to walk long distances due to the absence of transportation here.

She said she did not believe Russia would invade her country, but said that if they did, it would not prompt her to leave.

The Ukrainian military notes that it is very dangerous for anyone to stay here, but they will not force the residents to leave.