Miner “Belaruskali” Yuri Korzun handcuffed himself to the tools of the mine and refuses to rise to the floor till a lot of necessities are met, together with the resignation of the incumbent President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. Reported by TASS…

“Korzun is now within the mine. He calls for that Lukashenka resign, cease repressions within the nation, launch the illegally detained and convicted, ”mentioned co-chairman of the strike committee Sergei Cherkasov.

On August 14, Belaruskali workers put ahead calls for: to prepare clear presidential elections, to maintain the salaries for the final week for many who protested and had been detained, to launch all political prisoners and to punish these responsible of violence. They promised to cease the work if the authorities refuse to fulfill the protesters.

From that second on, Lukashenka threatened the hanging employees of Belaruskali that he would invite the Ukrainians to work as an alternative of them. The organizers and individuals within the strike had been fired and harassed by regulation enforcement businesses. Thus, Dmitry Kudelevich, a member of the Belaruskali strike committee, was summoned for interrogation by the State Safety Committee (KGB), however managed to flee and left the nation.

Belaruskali is a state-owned producer of potassium chloride, one of many world’s largest fertilizer producers. Beforehand, the corporate’s gross sales to the world market had been carried out collectively with the Russian producer Uralkali via the dealer Belarusian Potash Firm, which held 40 p.c of the world export potash market.