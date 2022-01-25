The tournament was inspired by the popular Squid Game series, where 150 streamers competed for $100,000.

By Axel Garcia / Updated January 25, 2022, 23:25 14 comments

Some days ago, a minecraft tournament was organized where 150 streamers participated looking to win $100,000. This tournament was based on the popular Netflix series, The Squid Game, to put all the participants against, but the betrayals went beyond the video game, because cyber attacks in Andorra focused on various competitors from this country not only affected them, but the entire country.

The damages were resolved in a short timeThe only internet provider in the country, Telecom Andorra, commented on social networks the DDoS attack he was suffering, which was soon linked to the aforementioned tournament. Due to this issue, streamers like Rubius Y auronplay were forced to Leave the competition, but they remained as administrators of the tournament, since they were also the ones who organized the event, along with the streamer Komanche.

Carlos Casadevall, a spokesperson for Telecom Andorra, commented that the attack was aimed at youtubers in the area, which was the largest that the network in this country had ever received. The situation was resolved in a short time, but since it was a single provider for an entire country, many people not involved in the tournament suffered the same affectations.

The event culminated with the streamer olliegamerz as the winner after several days of competitions seen in the aforementioned Netflix series. The tournament featured many visualizations through all the streamers who streamed it, like xokas, who reached a new record on his channel with 1.2 million viewers after coming in second place.

