While Provedel’s incredible goal against Atlético Madrid is being celebrated in Italy, in Ukraine there is another goalkeeper at the center of attention: Dmytro Riznyk. The Shakhtar Donetsk goalkeeper did not have the same luck as his Biancoceleste colleague, having conceded three goals against Porto (who won 1-3). However, his presence on the pitch in Hamburg still had an important meaning, because a few days earlier Riznyk received tragic news: his brother Serhii had died in the war in Ukraine at just 34 years old.

the memory

—

Serhiy Riznyk was on the front lines of the Ukrainian resistance when a mine exploded a short distance away, causing him fatal injuries. Distraught by mourning, Dmytro (born in 1999) had missed the championship match won 1-0 against Kiev’s Obolon, but yesterday he chose to play the Champions League match to try to forget the pain of the loss. “It hurts me to know that you are no longer here. You were my rock, but you will be with me forever” wrote the goalkeeper in a touching post on social media. “We take to the field to give 90 minutes of positive emotions to the Ukrainian people, but it is not easy to play in these situations” declared Shakhtar’s sporting director, the Croatian Darijo Srna.