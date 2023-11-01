It is four centimeters long, has eighty legs and is approximately 310 million years old: the unknown fossil millipede that an amateur collector discovered in 2011 at an abandoned coal mine in South Limburg. This makes this the oldest known millipede in the Netherlands. After a long scientific search, the animal was finally given an official name, Lauravolsella willemeni, in the October issue from trade magazine Comptes Rendus Palevol.

The Latin name refers to the location (the former Laura mine near Kerkrade), to the striking pincer-shaped tail piece (volsella) and to the finder: the retired teacher Geert Willemen from Brabant. He had been looking for help for years in naming his fossil, when he finally ended up at the Prehistoric Museum in Boxtel.

“I immediately saw that it was something special,” says paleontologist René Fraaije, founder-director of the Prehistoric Museum. Since its opening in 1999, this museum has grown into an education and expertise center with 85,000 visitors per year, a hall with dinosaur skeletons and a research department that regularly discovers new species.

Crabs and lobsters

“I first consulted Polish colleagues, but they had no idea what it was,” says Fraaije, who himself specializes in fossil crabs and lobsters. “American and British colleagues did not have time. Ultimately I ended up in Munich, with perhaps the best department when it comes to fossil arthropods. He examined the fossil with the most modern techniques.”

It turned out to be an unknown millipede, even of an unknown genus. “It has a number of characteristics that we no longer see in modern millipedes,” says Fraaije. “First of all, the segments of the armor. They show a strikingly large overlap on the side. As a result, they largely slide over each other when the millipede rolls up.”

The fossil of the millipede Lauravolsella willemeni. Photo Geert Willemen



former teacherGeert Willemen There he lay: this beautiful creature

The current millipedes do not have that. These have soft transitions between their hard segments, which together provide the space and flexibility needed for rolling up, without any overlap. “This fossil thus demonstrates another solution to the mechanical challenges of coiling,” the scientific article said. “The diversity of forms of the carboniferous millipedes is therefore greater than previously thought.”

Another striking feature is the pincer-shaped tailpiece. Fraaije does not dare to say what exactly that was for. “We know very little about the early evolution of millipedes,” he emphasizes. But it is clear that they played an important ecological role, as one of the very first groups of land animals: “They cleared plant remains in the tropical swamp that stretched from present-day Ireland to Germany. A new find like this helps us reconstruct a picture of that ecosystem.”

You will find very few animal fossils in layers of the earth from that time, as finder Geert Willemen also knows. “I have been looking for fossils in those old landfills in Limburg for decades,” says the former primary school teacher. “Usually you only find plant fossils. But one day I smashed a large stone in half with my hammer, apparently in exactly the right place, because there it was: this beautiful creature. Very special. And it was great that René offered to name it after me.”