New Lion. The capture of Miguel Ángel, 34 years old, was carried out by ministerial agents in the streets of the Garden of the Mitras colony. The subject was wanted since December 24 of last year, accused of having participated in the robbery of a private home in the Del Maestro neighborhoodwhere they managed to seize a booty of 10 million 500 thousand pesos in cash.

The detainee was located after two months of investigations by the detectives in charge of the case, who presented the investigations before the control judge to obtain the arrest warrant correspondent.

According to research, Miguel Ángel participated in the robbery along with three other subjectswho are also fugitives from justice.

On the day of the events, the four criminals arrived aboard a van. Once inside the home, they threatened the residents and seized the money that was in a safe. They then fled the place.

After members of the Forensic Services collected and searched for evidence regarding the facts, clues were obtained that led the agents to the capture of the alleged thief.