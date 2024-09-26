1 million rubles offered for information about the killers of businesswoman Aleshnikova

In Balakovo, the husband of the kidnapped 47-year-old businesswoman Natalya Aleshnikova, who was found in her Toyota RAV4 with no signs of life, promised a reward of one million rubles for information about her kidnappers. This was reported by Telegram-Shot channel.

According to the channel, the man promises money for any tip on the criminals: names, appearance, location. There are currently no suspects in the case. Eyewitnesses report that the kidnappers were dressed in dark clothes and had masks on their faces, which is why it was not possible to see the criminals’ appearance.

On the evening of September 22, two unknown individuals grabbed the businesswoman in a parking lot, forced her into a car and fled.

Earlier it was reported that the massacre of Aleshnikova could have occurred because of the theft of a car or because of a love triangle. According to preliminary information, she could have had a close relationship with a married man. The businesswoman left behind a son. A criminal case has been opened under the articles on the kidnapping of a person by a group of persons by prior conspiracy and under the article on the massacre committed by an organized group. Under these articles, the perpetrators face more than 20 years in prison.