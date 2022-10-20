The Russian government has expanded the possibilities of using maternity capital. On October 19, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin signed a resolution according to which parents can use this resource to pay for classes with a private teacher, the services of a non-state kindergarten or school. An individual entrepreneur providing such services must have a state license for educational activities. Previously, mother capital could be spent on education in private organizations only if they were registered as legal entities.

Educational services are a fairly popular area for investing maternity capital. Now they can pay for higher education, and many use it. Moreover, such expenses are allowed not only for those children in the family, for the birth of which capital was paid.

You can also pay for the stay in private kindergartens. We asked to expand this opportunity to pay for the services of nannies, but in this case questions arise about their certification. You can use maternity capital to pay for sections in which children are engaged.

There is definitely a request for the use of maternity capital to pay private teachers from parents. A lot of people work with tutors now. Their services became more accessible when the conditions for online classes appeared. This form of training is cheaper and at the same time is not inferior in quality to full-time tutoring. Education at a distance gives children from the most remote areas the opportunity to study with good specialists. But this also requires material investments from the family. It will be very good if the adopted resolution allows the implementation of a support measure for online classes.

The Commission of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation on Demography, Protection of the Family, Children and Traditional Family Values ​​at the end of 2021 published the results of the all-Russian survey “Family Policy: Support Measures through the Eyes of the Family and Children”. Among other questions, the respondents told what assistance in the field of education is most relevant for them. The majority – 60% – called free additional education for the child. These are mostly circles and sections. But this category also includes tutors, since in the senior classes, preparing for admission to universities, children, as a rule, additionally study with private teachers.

In the current situation, allowing the use of mother’s capital to pay for their services can be regarded as a very positive moment, because we are increasingly talking about individual routing of children. At the same time, it is not only about preparing for entering universities – many children need additional help in certain subjects. For two years of covid, long periods of distance education arose, and the level of knowledge of students could fall, so they had to be pulled up. Let parents have that opportunity.

This support measure is most relevant for families with two or more children. Especially if they are the weather. In this case, parents have to almost simultaneously pay for their classes with tutors, and later, possibly, higher education. For many families, this is an unaffordable amount of money.

It would be very good if this support measure extended not only to tutors with the status of individual entrepreneurs, but also to the self-employed. However, the question is how to control it.

In addition, if with the help of maternity capital it will also be possible to pay for family schools, this will also become in demand, since there are children with disabilities and developmental disabilities. They need an individual approach, small groups, a tutor, and so on. For these children, this is really important.

The scope of matkapital needs to be expanded further. The needs of families are known. Our survey showed that the majority needs this money to renovate a house or apartment – 52% of respondents answered this way. Another 47% chose home improvement – gas supply, water supply, sewerage, and so on. 40% – purchase of a car, 28% – family vacation.

In addition, people want to receive monthly payments for a child over three years old at the expense of maternity capital, be able to pay for the education of parents, babysitting services, invest in the development of a farm or the opening of a family kindergarten. I hope that people’s opinions will be listened to and over time these needs will be taken into account.

The author is the Deputy Chairman of the Commission on Demography, Protection of the Family, Children and Traditional Family Values ​​of the Civic Chamber of the Russian Federation

The position of the editors may not coincide with the opinion of the author