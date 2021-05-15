The deceased is 33-year-old artillery sergeant Débora Grau, who suffered an accident when she hooked the artillery shell to the tractor truck

A 33-year-old military man died this Friday afternoon in Alicante as a result of an accident during a practical exercise in Santa Pola (Alicante), as reported by the Army on its Twitter account.

The deceased is the Gunnery Sergeant Débora Grau, who suffered an accident when hooking the artillery shell to the tractor truck. She was immediately transferred to the General Hospital of Alicante, where she died around 8:30 p.m.

The Ministry of Defense has reported that its unit was participating in a deployment in the town of Alicante. «All our support in these difficult moments to his family and colleagues in the regiment. He has given his life for Spain ”, lamented the Army.