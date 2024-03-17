A military unit in Transnistria was attacked by a UAV from Ukraine, a fire occurred

Transnistrian authorities reported an attack by an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) on a military unit. As a result of the strike, the Mi-8MT helicopter was destroyed, there were no casualties. A criminal case has been opened into the incident. It is clarified that the drone arrived from the Odessa region.

The attacked helicopter was inoperative

Press service of the Ministry of State Security (MGB) of the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldavian Republic (PMR) reportedthat a drone attacked a military unit in Tiraspol.

“It has been previously established that the explosion occurred as a result of an attack by a kamikaze drone, the flight of which was recorded from the side of the Clover Bridge (located near the PMR-Ukraine border – approx. “Tapes.ru”),” the message says. A criminal case was opened into the incident; no one was injured in the attack.

Law enforcement agencies reported that a drone arriving from the Odessa region attacked an old helicopter that was parked and inoperative. Footage of the impact was also published, showing the burned-out aircraft.

Transnistria accused Moldova of preparing combat groups from Ukraine

In January, the MGB announced that in Moldova, foreign specialists were preparing combat groups from Ukraine to carry out terrorist attacks and sabotage on military installations in Transnistria.

Photo: Artem Kulekin / RIA Novosti

“Currently, at the facilities of special forces of the law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Moldova [Республики Молдавия] “under the leadership of foreign specialists, special combat groups (more than 60 people, mostly arriving from the territory of Ukraine and having experience in combat operations) are being trained to carry out terrorist attacks on the territory of the PMR,” the message said.

According to the department, the purpose of the terrorist attacks is to destroy critical life support facilities, as well as to capture or destroy senior officials of the PMR and heads of law enforcement agencies.