At Cape Canaveral (Florida), a 6.1-ton, 7.2-meter-high colossus waits to be launched into space. It is the SpainSat NG1 satellite, made by Spain and with an important task for the next fifteen or twenty years: to guarantee the communications of the Armed Forces in all possible conditions. And all this 36,000 kilometers away from Earth. The trip will begin on the 28th (early morning of the 29th in Spain), when a Falcon 9 rocket from Space X, Elon Musk’s company, puts the device into orbit. But another five months will still have to pass until it reaches its place in the geostationary orbit that it is called to occupy and be fully operational, which is expected for the months of July or August. At the same time, work continues on Earth to the launch of its twin brother, the SpainSat NG2, which if it does not deviate from the planned schedule, will be launched in the third quarter of the year. Between them they will be able to cover two thirds of the Earth, from the American west coast to Singapore, in Asia. Only the Pacific Ocean will be left out, an area of ​​little strategic interest currently for Spain but which is destined to be one of the hot spots on the global panorama in the coming years. Related News Greater maneuvers in the eastern standard No Spain, at the head of the group of Special Operations in NATO Pilar De la Cuesta Steadfast Dart 2025 will mobilize 3,000 Spanish soldiers in a deterrence exercise against Russia These two satellites replace the current ones, launched ago almost two decades by Spain, the SpainSat and the XTAR-EUR, which will use their last reserves to retire to a graveyard orbit. The new ones will have the capacity to provide secure communications to their clients. The main one, the Spanish Ministry of Defense, although Hisdesat will also work with other organizations such as the European Union or third countries. And for the first time they will allow Spain to enter the select club of nations capable of providing communications to NATO, until now limited to the United States, the United Kingdom, France and Italy. It is the “most important space program that Spain has ever done.” », proudly states the CEO of Hisdesat, Miguel Ángel García Primo. Not in vain, it has tested the capacity of the national industry to respond to its demanding demands in research and development. With a budget of about 2,000 million euros, it is the “most advanced secure communications satellite ever made in Europe” and one of the most important in the world. It is the result of more than five years of work – the contract is signed in July 2019 – which have been hindered by world events such as Covid 19 or the war in Ukraine. The pandemic caused delays and disruptions in manufacturing, while the Russian military offensive had even more profound consequences, as it led to a breakdown in the supply chain and delivery times for the satellite’s electronic parts doubled and even tripled. But the most serious thing affected the satellite’s ion engine, which was going to be manufactured by a Russian company based in Kaliningrad and had to be completely replaced by another European-made one. One of the milestones of this program are its active antennas, some intelligent reception and transmission elements that multiply conventional capabilities. «No other country in Europe has made active antennas of this level. The Spanish space industry is behind these active antennas and they are able to compete at the highest level in Europe in communications payloads,” explains García Primo. Led by Hispasat, the project is 45% developed by the national industry. Although its applications are civil and military, its importance is vital in the current international context, in which conventional conflict is mixed with hybrid warfare. These satellites are even protected against the electromagnetic pulse that a nuclear explosion would generate. Spy satellite Meanwhile, Hispasat is already thinking about its next challenge, the design and construction of the Paz 2 program, two observation satellites that will replace the current one launched in 2018. It is a ‘spy’ satellite capable of capturing images of any corner of the Earth in the worst conditions. The new ones will have a resolution up to 16 times greater than the current one and will allow their capabilities to be multiplied. They will be located in a lower orbit than the SpainSat NG, at 510 kilometers, and the forecast is that they will be operational in 2030. «We are about to start the program and it is going to be our next big challenge. They are going to be very advanced observation satellites, with tremendous capacity,” explains García Primo.

