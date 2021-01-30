The Civil Defense Directorate in the Jazan region in Saudi Arabia announced that it had received a notification about the fall of a military projectile launched by the Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia from inside Yemeni territory towards Al-Harath Governorate in the Jizan region.

Colonel Muhammad bin Yahya Al-Ghamdi, media spokesperson for the Civil Defense Directorate, stated – in a statement tonight – that by directing the reporting to the site, it became clear that it was a “Katyusha” military projectile, which fell in a garden adjacent to the General Al-Harath Hospital, and its fragments were scattered in several different locations. It results in any injuries or damages.