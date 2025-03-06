03/06/2025



Updated at 08: 38h.





The South Korean army reported Thursday that two military planes have launched eight bombs outside a training camp located in error located in Pocheon’s northern city during real fire exercises, What has left at least seven seriously injured, five of them civilians.

“Eight MK-82 bombs of general use were launched abnormally from a KF-16 aircraft of the Air Force, landing outside the designated shooting field,” said the Air Force, which has announced an investigation in this regard.

The incident occurred around 10 am (01.00 in the Iberian Peninsula) in Pocheon, about 25 kilometers (16 miles) south of the border strongly fortified with the northwhich has a nuclear armament. «We deeply regret the involuntary launch of the bombs, which caused civil victims, And we wish the injured a rapid recovery, ”said the Air Force in a statement.

An accident response committee has been established to investigate what happened, and “all necessary measures would be taken, including compensation for damages.”









South Korea was performing combined real fire exercises with the United States in Pocheon when “it is presumed that the bombs fell into a village,” according to the National Fire Agency of South Korea.

This has caused “victims and material damage, with many displaced residents.” Four people have been seriously injured and three have suffered minor injuries. According to the statement, the building of a church and two homes have also been damaged.

The joint military maneuvers of the South-EE.UU. «Coat of freedom», one of the largest annual maneuvers of security allies, will begin at the end of this month. The United States parks tens of thousands of soldiers in the south, partly to protect Seoul against Pyongyang.

The two Koreas are still technically at war since the 1950-1953 conflict ended with an armistice, not with a peace treaty.