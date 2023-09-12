Russian Defense Ministry: Su-24 crashed in the Volgograd region during a training flight

A Su-24 military aircraft crashed in the Volgograd region during a training flight, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported. RIA News.

The flight over the territory of the Russian region was carried out without ammunition. The aircraft crashed in a deserted area.

Currently, search and rescue Mi-8 helicopters have flown to the scene of the incident.

Earlier, on August 12, a Su-30 fighter crashed near Kaliningrad. According to the Ministry of Defense, the plane crashed while performing a training flight without ammunition in a deserted area.