Hassan Al-Werfalli (Benghazi)

A Libyan military official denied that the Al-Kharouba airbase, south of the city of Al-Marj, in the east of the country, was bombed by foreign aircraft, stressing that the military units of the General Command secure airports and vital sites in the south and east of the country. The Libyan military official, who refused to reveal his identity, said that the air defense systems of the Libyan army dealt with a foreign reconnaissance plane that was flying over the Kharouba Air Base yesterday evening. The Libyan official indicated that the General Command of the National Army adheres to the cease-fire agreement signed in Geneva in October 2020, warning against any attempts to drive a wedge between the Libyan military, and to thwart the military track led by the “5 + 5” committee under UN auspices. For its part, the Ministry of Defense of the Government of National Unity denied launching any drone strikes in the east of the country, stressing respect for the ceasefire signed in October 2020, according to local Libyan media, quoting informed sources.

On the other hand, Counselor Najib Hajeel, a judge in the Sebha Court in southern Libya, apologized for assuming the position of President of the Supreme Constitutional Court entrusted to him by Parliament for special circumstances, as confirmed in a letter to the House of Representatives. Last Monday, the Libyan parliament voted to choose the president and members of the Constitutional Court, despite the Supreme Court ruling that it was unconstitutional, in a move that would spark new disputes with the Supreme Council of State and threaten a crisis within the judiciary.

The Constitutional Court is the focus of a dispute between the Libyan parties since Parliament approved a law to establish a Constitutional Court consisting of 13 members in the city of Benghazi instead of the Constitutional Chamber of the Supreme Court in Tripoli.

Meanwhile, Al-Ittihad learned that the Libyan Parliament will discuss in its next official session in Benghazi the outputs of the “6 + 6” committee meetings, and push for the formation of a committee that will discuss all the observations made by the High Electoral Commission and the political and social parties to be taken into account so that it can accomplish consensual electoral laws.

Libya suffers from controversy after the Joint Committee on Election Laws “6 + 6” finished drafting the draft laws necessary to hold the country’s presidential and legislative elections in the coming months.

In turn, the Libyan affairs analyst at the International Crisis Group, Claudia Gazzini, confirmed in exclusive statements to Al-Ittihad that Libya’s main problem lies in the persistence of differences between the Libyan parties over ways to conduct the electoral process that the United Nations is pushing to organize during the current year, pointing to the difficulty of organizing elections. In Libya during 2023 for a number of considerations, most notably the efforts of some parties to conclude an agreement to share power in the country.