Scientific research shows that getting just six hours of sleep makes any task that requires focus, deep thinking, or problem-solving more difficult. A 2018 study previously found that people who sleep five to six hours are 19% less productive than people who regularly sleep seven to eight hours each night. And people who sleep less than five hours are about 30% less productive.
As reported by Inc., every soldier in basic training gets up at 5 a.m. and goes to bed at 9 p.m., a routine that is the entry point for “sleep discipline,” a practice that requires training through engaging in a discipline. Determined to sleep and follow it constantly.
Choosing a specific time to go to sleep is often difficult to control. Therefore, experts advise that a specific date be chosen first in which all devices, whether TV, phone or computer, are closed, and then the lights are turned off. Experts recommend scheduling so that one has time to get seven to eight hours of sleep. If, for example, a person needs to get up at 6 in the morning. For, of course, care should be taken in choosing the earliest time at which he can nap, for he will not fall asleep immediately unless he is completely exhausted.
The next step is not to think about sleep or try to sleep, but just to relax and let the mind wander quietly. And if it takes him a long time to fall asleep, that’s okay. Then he makes sure that he does not take a nap the next day, that he goes to bed at the same time, and considers it a time to prepare for bed, not a time to sleep. Over time, his body will begin to adapt.
You can also try the “Military Way” to sleep, a two-minute pre-flight routine devised by the US Naval College to help pilots fall asleep, which, within six weeks, resulted in 96% of pilots falling asleep in two minutes or less, even if They were sitting on a bench, listening to a recording of machine gun fire and having just drunk a cup of coffee:
1. Full face relaxation: Close eyes while breathing slowly and deeply. Then all the facial muscles are slowly relaxed, starting from the forehead muscles, through the jaws and cheeks, then the mouth and tongue.
2. Relaxing the shoulder and arms: After getting rid of any tension and relaxing the muscles of the face and neck, it begins to feel as if the person is sinking into the seat or bed. Then starting at the upper part of his right arm, he slowly relaxes his biceps, forearms, and hands. And repeat the same steps on the left side. Take into account the continuation of breathing slowly and deeply.
3. Chest relaxation: This is easily achieved with slow, deep exhalations and inhales.
4. Relaxing the legs: starting with the right thigh, then the calf and ankle, all the way to the foot and its toes. Then do the same with the left leg.
5. Calm the mind: It’s hard not to think about anything, but sticking to a routine every night will pay off. The thinking technique can be used with a relaxing image in the mind, such as imagining oneself lying comfortably in the dark. In the event that it did not work, the phrase “don’t think” can be repeated for 10 seconds.
Finally, it must be kept in mind that practicing with discipline is the key to achieving success, and that getting good sleep is the main driver for achieving better professional and personal performance.
