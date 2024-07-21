Expert Dandykin: New York is of great importance in the Donetsk direction

The village of New York in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) is of great importance in the Donetsk direction, said military expert, retired captain first rank Vasily Dandykin. In a conversation with Lenta.ru, the specialist also spoke about the situation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

“The fighting near New York is serious. I think that since the Ukrainian Armed Forces are surrounded, it’s time for them to leave. When they are pinned down, they prefer to leave, as happened in Avdiivka, abandoning the wounded and weapons,” Dandykin said.

The military expert noted that a similar situation for the Ukrainian Armed Forces has developed not only near New York.

“The situation is now the same in Krasnogorovka and closer to Ugledar. That is, in many places the Ukrainian Armed Forces are either surrounded or close to getting there,” he concluded.

Earlier, two battalions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were surrounded near the village of New York in Donbass. This was reported by Rossiyskaya Gazeta, citing sources. It is noted that these are significant forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the number of servicemen in them is more than a thousand people.