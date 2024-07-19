TASS: Operation to free Urozhayny took several hours

The operation to liberate the village of Urozhainoe in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) in the southern Donetsk direction took only a few hours. This was reported by TASS Deputy Platoon Commander of the 40th Marine Brigade of the Pacific Fleet, Airborne Assault Company of the Vostok Forces Group, call sign Ivanych.

Preparations for the operation took several weeks. During the preparations, Russian soldiers practiced assaults at a training ground in conditions that were as close as possible to those in Urozhainoe.

According to the source, the assault was well-coordinated. “A group went in, took a house, and secured it. The next group did the same. Control of the area, buildings, cellars – all of this had to be cleared,” he said, adding that “first they blew it up, then they went in.”

Earlier, the spokesman for the Khortytsia group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Nazar Voloshin admitted that the troops had abandoned their positions in the village of Urozhayne in the Donetsk People’s Republic, having lost control over the settlement. According to him, the command of the Ukrainian troops considered the continued presence of personnel in the territory of Urozhayne a threat to the combat capability of the army.